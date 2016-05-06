Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK May 6 The co-founder of Liberty Reserve, the operator of what had been a widely-used digital currency, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for conspiring to help cyber criminals launder hundreds of millions of dollars using its services.
Arthur Budovsky, 42, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan to forfeit $122 million, three years after his arrest in connection with what prosecutors say was a money laundering operation of unprecedented size and scope. Budovsky was also fined $500,000. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order