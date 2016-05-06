NEW YORK May 6 The co-founder of Liberty Reserve, the operator of what had been a widely-used digital currency, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for conspiring to help cyber criminals launder hundreds of millions of dollars using its services.

Arthur Budovsky, 42, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan to forfeit $122 million, three years after his arrest in connection with what prosecutors say was a money laundering operation of unprecedented size and scope. Budovsky was also fined $500,000. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)