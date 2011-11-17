* General says "authorities" for cyber warfare in place
* A month ago, same general highlighted unresolved issues
* Pentagon has ratcheted up warnings to network intruders
(Adds quote in third paragraph)
By Jim Wolf
Nov 16 The U.S. military now has a legal
framework to cover offensive operations in cyberspace, the
commander of the U.S. Strategic Command said Wednesday, less than
a month after terming this a work in progress.
"I do not believe that we need new explicit authorities to
conduct offensive operations of any kind," Air Force General
Robert Kehler said in the latest sign of quickening U.S. military
preparations for possible cyber warfare.
"I do not think there is any issue about authority to conduct
operations," he added, referring to the legal framework.
But he said the military was still working its way through
cyber warfare rules of engagement that lie beyond "area of
hostilities," or battle zones, for which they have been approved.
The Strategic Command is responsible for U.S. operations in
space and cyberspace. The U.S. Cyber Command, a sub-command, began
operating in May 2010 as military doctrine, legal authorities and
rules of engagement were still being worked out for what the
military calls the newest potential battle "domain."
The Defense Department, in a report made public Tuesday,
ratcheted up its warnings, saying the United States reserves the
right to retaliate with military force against a cyber attack and
is boosting its ability to pinpoint network intruders.
"When warranted, we will respond to hostile attacks in
cyberspace as we would to any other threat to our country," the
Pentagon said in a report mandated by Congress.
"We reserve the right to use all necessary means - diplomatic,
informational, military and economic - to defend our nation, our
allies, our partners and our interests."
PRESIDENT MUST ORDER CYBER OFFENSIVE
Kehler, in Wednesday's teleconference, equated offensive
action in cyberspace with operations on the ground, air, sea and
space in that any offensive action would be carried out under
orders of the president as commander-in-chief.
As recently as Oct. 18, Kehler had told reporters that the
military was still looking at "what kinds of options would we want
to be able to offer" policymakers for cyber warfare.
Deliberations on military doctrine and legal framework are
"ongoing," Kehler said at the time. "I would say it's not
completed."
On Wednesday, he said the military was learning daily from its
operations in cyberspace.
"I think we all wish we were going faster, but we have made
progress, we have a number of rules of engagement in place," he
said from Omaha, Nebraska, where Strategic Command was hosting a
cyber and space conference.
The Pentagon's advanced research arm said earlier this month
that it is stepping up efforts to build a cyber arsenal for "more
and better options" to meet computer-driven threats to a growing
range of industrial and other systems that are vulnerable to cyber
penetration.
The Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, a
U.S. intelligence arm, said in a report to Congress last month
that China and Russia are using cyber espionage to steal U.S.
trade and technology secrets and that they will remain
"aggressive" in these efforts.
It defined cyberspace as including the Internet,
telecommunications networks, computer systems and embedded
processors and controllers in "critical industries."
The Pentagon, in the report to Congress made public Tuesday,
said it was seeking to deter aggression in cyberspace by building
stronger defenses and by finding ways to make attackers pay a
price.
"Should the 'deny objectives' element of deterrence not prove
adequate," the report said, "DoD (Department of Defense)
maintains, and is further developing, the ability to respond
militarily in cyberspace and in other domains."