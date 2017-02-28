WASHINGTON Feb 28 The National Security Agency
risks a brain-drain of hackers and cyber spies due to a
tumultuous reorganization and worries about the acrimonious
relationship between the intelligence community and President
Donald Trump, according to current and former NSA officials and
cybersecurity industry sources.
Half-a-dozen cybersecurity executives told Reuters they had
witnessed a marked increase in the number of U.S. intelligence
officers and government contractors seeking employment in the
private sector since Trump took office on Jan. 20.
One of the executives, who would speak only on condition of
anonymity, said he was stunned by the caliber of the would-be
recruits. They are coming from a variety of government
intelligence and law enforcement agencies, multiple executives
said, and their interest stems in part from concerns about the
direction of U.S intelligence agencies under Trump.
Retaining and recruiting talented technical personnel has
become a top national security priority in recent years as
Russia, China, Iran and other nation states and criminal groups
have sharpened their cyber offensive abilities. NSA and other
intelligence agencies have long struggled to deter some of their
best employees from leaving for higher-paying jobs in Silicon
Valley and elsewhere.
The problem is especially acute at NSA, current and former
officials said, due to a reorganization known as NSA21 that
began last year and aims to merge the agency's electronic
eavesdropping and domestic cyber-security operations.
The two-year overhaul includes expanding parts of NSA that
deal with business management and human resources and putting
them on par with research and engineering. The aim is to "ensure
that we're using all of our resources to maximum effect to
accomplish our mission,” NSA Director Mike Rogers said.
The changes include new management structures that have
left some career employees uncertain about their missions and
prospects. Former employees say the reorganization has failed to
address widespread concerns that the agency is falling behind in
exploiting private-sector technological breakthroughs.
A former top NSA official said he had been told by three
current officials that budget problems meant there was too
little money for promotions. That is especially important for
younger employees, who sometimes need two jobs to make ends meet
in the expensive Washington D.C. area, the official said.
"Morale is as low as I’ve ever seen it," said another
former senior NSA official, who maintains close contact with
current employees.
Asked about the risk of losing talent from NSA and other
agencies, White House spokesman Michael Anton said Trump had
sought to reassure the intelligence community by visiting the
CIA headquarters on his first full day in office.
Anton also pointed to the military spending increase in
Trump's budget proposal released on Monday.
It will likely take more than a visit to the CIA to patch up
relations with the intelligence community, the current and
former officials said.
Trump has attacked findings from intelligence agencies that
Russia hacked emails belonging to Democratic Party operatives
during the 2016 presidential campaign to help him win, though he
did eventually accept the findings.
In January, Trump accused intelligence agencies of leaking
false information and said it was reminiscent of tactics used in
Nazi Germany.
HOW MANY?
The breadth of any exodus from the NSA and other
intelligence agencies is difficult to quantify.
The NSA has "seen a steady rise" in the attrition rate among
its roughly 36,000 employees since 2009, and it now sits at a
"little less than six percent," according to an NSA spokesman.
NSA director Michael Rogers said last year that the attrition
rate was 3.3 percent in 2015, suggesting a sharp jump in
departures since then.
Several senior NSA officials who have left or plan to leave,
including deputy director Richard Ledgett and the head of cyber
defense, Curtis Dukes, have said their departures were unrelated
to Trump or the reorganization.
Some turnover is normal with any new administration,
government and industry officials noted, and a stronger economy
has also improved pay and prospects in the private sector.
"During this time the economy has been recovering from the
recession, unemployment rates have been falling and the demand
for highly skilled technical talent has been increasing," an NSA
spokesman said, when asked to comment on the reports of employee
departures.
In a statement, Kathy Hutson, NSA's chief of human
resources, said the agency continues "to attract amazing talent
necessary to conduct the security mission the nation needs."
CONTROVERSIAL BOSS
Some NSA veterans attribute the morale issues and staff
departures to the leadership style of Rogers, who took over the
spy agency in 2014 with the task of dousing an international
furor caused by leaks from former contractor Edward Snowden.
Concern about Rogers reached an apex last October, when
former Defense Secretary Ash Carter and former Director of
National Intelligence James Clapper recommended to
then-President Barack Obama that Rogers be removed.
The NSA did not respond to a request for comment on the
recommendation last fall that Rogers be replaced.
Rogers is now expected to retain his job at NSA for at least
another year, according to former officials.
Rogers acknowledged concerns about potential morale problems
last month, telling a congressional committee that Trump's
broadsides against the intelligence community could create "a
situation where our workforce decides to walk."
Trump's criticism of the intelligence community has
exacerbated the stress caused by the reorganization at the NSA,
said Susan Hennessey, a former NSA lawyer now with Brookings
Institution.
The "tone coming from the White House makes an already
difficult situation worse, by eroding the sense of common
purpose and service," she said.
A wave of departures of career personnel, Hennessey added,
"would represent an incalculable loss to national security."
(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Warren Strobel; Additional
reporting by John Walcott and Jonathan Landay; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Ross Colvin)