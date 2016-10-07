WASHINGTON Oct 7 The chairman of a U.S. Senate cyber security subcommittee said on Friday he planned to introduce sanctions legislation over "Russia's cyber criminals" after Washington accused Russia of political cyber attacks ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Republican Senator Cory Gardner said his legislation would require the Obama administration to investigate those who have engaged in significant actions undermining cyber security and aggressively pursue sanctions when appropriate.

Gardner is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)