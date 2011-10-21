WASHINGTON Oct 20 Senior Obama administration
officials and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators agreed on
Wednesday to push for cybersecurity legislation as quickly as
possible, the White House said on Thursday.
White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said the officials
went to Capitol Hill "to discuss the growing cybersecurity
threats to our nation and the need for prompt legislative
action to ensure the U.S. government has the authorities it
needs to keep the nation safe."
U.S. lawmakers have been at odds about the best way to
protect critical facilities like power and water utilities from
cyber intrusions that have frozen websites and resulted in
breaches and data theft from companies including Google
(GOOG.O), Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Citigroup (C.N).
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid's office is working to
draft a comprehensive bill aimed at protecting company and
government networks along the lines of a cyber strategy the
White House published in May.
That would include new rules to force companies to notify
consumers when breaches put personal data at risk and authorize
the Department of Homeland Security to ensure minimum standards
are met in monitoring for possible attacks.
But a Republican task force in the House of Representatives
said earlier this month that Congress should give companies
incentives to boost cyber defenses and not rush to impose new
regulations except in sensitive sectors like nuclear power,
electricity and water treatment plants. [ID:nN1E794208]
In the Wednesday briefing, White House and U.S. agency
officials told 12 senators including Reid, Republican Kay
Bailey Hutchinson and Independent Joe Lieberman that a
comprehensive approach would balance the burden of defending
computing networks between the government and private sector.
"From our point of view it was an extremely useful and
constructive discussion, ending with agreement that all
involved need to work together to pass a cybersecurity bill as
quickly as possible," Hayden said.
"The administration looks forward to continuing work with
Congress to urge all involved to quickly enact these ideas into
law in a bipartisan manner.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; editing by Todd Eastham)