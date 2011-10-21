* NSA chief underscores severity of threat
* Senate bill tracks with White House strategy
* Military finalizing rules on response to cyber attacks
By Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 Senior Obama administration
officials and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators agreed on
Wednesday to push for cybersecurity legislation as quickly as
possible, the White House said on Thursday.
White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said the officials
went to Capitol Hill "to discuss the growing cybersecurity
threats to our nation and the need for prompt legislative
action to ensure the U.S. government has the authorities it
needs to keep the nation safe."
U.S. lawmakers have been at odds about the best way to
protect critical facilities like power and water utilities from
cyber intrusions that have frozen websites and resulted in
breaches and data theft from companies including Google
(GOOG.O), Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Citigroup (C.N).
U.S. Army General Keith Alexander, director of the National
Security Agency and head of U.S. Cyber Command, underscored the
enormity of the threat at a meeting of computer security
experts in Baltimore on Thursday before heading to a meeting
with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Alexander said the United States was shoring up its
defenses, but remained vulnerable to increasingly destructive
electronic attacks. In addition to recently disclosed attacks,
he said, another unnamed U.S.-based company had lost $1 billion
of intellectual property to cyber thieves in just two days.
U.S. military officials will finalize rules in coming
months on the military's response to cyber attacks, including
what constitutes an act of war and who should be able to shut
computer networks if they are seized by an enemy nation,
terrorist group or other hackers, Alexander said.
GREATER COOPERATION NEEDED
Alexander told the conference hosted by the Information
Systems Security Association that greater cooperation between
government and other industry partners was urgently needed.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid's office is working to
draft a comprehensive bill aimed at protecting company and
government networks along the lines of a cyber strategy the
White House published in May.
That would include new rules to force companies to notify
consumers when breaches put personal data at risk and authorize
the Department of Homeland Security to ensure minimum standards
are met in monitoring for possible attacks.
But a Republican task force in the House of Representatives
said earlier this month that Congress should give companies
incentives to boost cyber defenses and not rush to impose new
regulations except in sensitive sectors like nuclear power,
electricity and water treatment plants. [ID:nN1E794208]
Senate aides said it remains unclear if Senate leaders will
be able to schedule time for debate and a floor vote on the
cyber bill before the end of the legislative session.
"There are a lot of competing priorities," said one aide.
In the Wednesday briefing, White House and U.S. agency
officials told 12 senators including Reid, Republican Kay
Bailey Hutchinson and Independent Joe Lieberman that a
comprehensive approach would balance the burden of defending
computing networks between the government and private sector.
"From our point of view it was an extremely useful and
constructive discussion, ending with agreement that all
involved need to work together to pass a cybersecurity bill as
quickly as possible," Hayden said.
"The administration looks forward to continuing work with
Congress to urge all involved to quickly enact these ideas into
law in a bipartisan manner."
