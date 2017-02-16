(Adds comments from defense attorneys)
Feb 16 Three men have been sentenced for their
roles in a wide-ranging hacking and spamming scheme that
targeted personal information of 60 million people, including
Comcast Corp customers, prosecutors said on Thursday.
Timothy Livingston, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
William Martini in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday to four years
in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from his
role in a scheme that prosecutors said generated $1.3 million.
Tomasz Chmielarz, 34, and Devin McArthur, 28, were each
sentenced on Thursday to two years of probation and ordered to
pay restitution of $64,529, $7,070, respectively. Chmielarz must
also pay a $3,000 fine, prosecutors said.
Their sentences were announced by the office of U.S.
Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey. Lawyers for Chmielarz and
McArthur welcomed the non-prison sentences that the judge
imposed on their clients.
"Mr. McArthur is thankful that I was able to impress upon
the court that probation was the appropriate disposition given
his relative level of culpability," Joshua Cohn, his lawyer,
said in an email.
A lawyer for Livingston did not respond to a request for
comment.
Prosecutors said Florida resident Livingston owned a spam
company called A Whole Lot of Nothing LLC and hired Chmielarz of
New Jersey to write computer programs that send spam in a
manner that conceals their origin and bypasses spam filters.
Prosecutors said Chmielarz and Livingston hacked into email
accounts and seized control of corporate mail servers to further
their spam campaigns, and created software that exploited
vulnerabilities in a several corporate websites.
Livingston, Chmielarz and McArthur, a Maryland resident,
also worked together to steal databases containing the personal
information of millions of Americans for use in spam campaigns,
prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said McArthur admitted that he also gave
Livingston unauthorized access to a remote administration tool
on a computer connected to the network of a Pennsylvania-based
telecommunications company where he worked.
That enabled Livingston and Chmielarz to steal the personal
information of customers of the company for use in spam
campaigns, prosecutors said.
The company was not named in court papers, but Comcast has
previously confirmed it was the firm involved.
Other companies targeted included a New York
telecommunications company, a New York technology and consulting
company and a Texas credit monitoring firm, the indictment said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown
and Lisa Shumaker)