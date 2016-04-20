By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, April 20
WASHINGTON, April 20 The top judge on the
secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court ruled last
year against a constitutional challenge to U.S. surveillance
rules permitting the FBI to access foreign intelligence data for
use in domestic criminal investigations, according to a newly
declassified court opinion.
Judge Thomas Hogan said there was no requirement that access
to email and other forms of Internet communications under a
controversial surveillance program be restricted only to foreign
intelligence uses, he wrote in a November opinion released this
week in partially redacted form.
Hogan's ruling dismissed a legal challenge submitted by Amy
Jeffress, a former federal prosecutor, who was appointed to
serve as a "friend of the court" to advocate privacy
considerations before the court.
Jeffress said current rules allowed the Federal Bureau of
Investigation to query databases in search of a U.S. person "for
purposes of any criminal investigation or even an assessment"
and that "these practices do not comply" with the U.S.
Constitution's Fourth Amendment privacy protections.
But Hogan rejected the complaint, noting that a search of
data for domestic criminal evidence could glean insights about a
national security investigation.
The law supporting the Internet data surveillance program,
known as Prism and exposed in 2013 by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden, is set to expire at the end of
2017.
The program gathers messaging data from Alphabet's Google
, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple
and other major tech companies that is sent to and from a
foreign target.
The U.S. House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly
since the Snowden disclosures to require U.S. agencies obtain a
warrant before searching through collected foreign intelligence
for Internet data belonging to an American, but those proposals
never gained traction in the Senate.
Intelligence officials say data about an American is
"incidentally" collected when he or she communicates with a
target reasonably believed to be living overseas.
Jeffress additionally asked the court to "require written
justification" for each time collected data was queried for a
U.S. person to explain how the search is "relevant to foreign
intelligence information or is otherwise justified."
The opinion was the first to include a public advocate like
Jeffress, a position created under a law enacted last year that
sought to reform some U.S. surveillance programs and provide
more transparency.
The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, a
presidential advisory panel, previously raised concerns about
the FBI's access to foreign intelligence in a 2014 report.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Tom Brown)