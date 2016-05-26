By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 26 An effort in the U.S. Senate
to expand the Federal Bureau of Investigation's authority to use
a secretive surveillance order has delayed a vote on a popular
email privacy bill, casting further doubt on whether the
legislation will become law this year.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday postponed
consideration of a measure that would require government
authorities to obtain a search warrant before asking technology
companies, such as Microsoft and Alphabet Inc's Google
, to hand over old emails. A version of the Senate
bill unanimously passed the House last month.
Currently, federal agencies do not need a warrant to access
emails or other digital communications more than 180 days old
due to a provision in a 1986 law that considers them abandoned
by the owner.
But Republican party senators offered amendments Thursday
that privacy advocates argued contravened the purpose of the
underlying bill and would likely sink its chances of becoming
law.
Those amendments include one by Senator John Cornyn, the
second ranking Republican in the Senate, that would broaden the
FBI's authority to deploy an administrative subpoena known as a
National Security Letter to include electronic communications
transaction records such as the timestamps of emails and their
senders and recipients.
Senators Patrick Leahy and Mike Lee, the Democratic and
Republican authors of the email privacy bill, agreed to postpone
the vote to give time to lawmakers to review the amendments and
other provisions of the bill that have prompted disagreement.
NSLs do not require a warrant and are almost always
accompanied by a gag order preventing the service provider from
sharing the request with a targeted user.
The letters have existed since the 1970s, though the scope
and frequency of their use expanded greatly after the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the United States.
In 2015 requests for customer records via NSLs increased
nearly 50 percent to 48,642 requests, up from 33,024 according
to a U.S. government transparency report.
The Obama administration has for years lobbied for a change
to how NSLs can be used, after a 2008 legal memo from the
Justice Department said the law limits them largely to phone
billing records. FBI Director James Comey has said the change
needed essentially corrects a typo.
The Senate Intelligence Committee this week passed a bill to
fund the U.S. intelligence community that contains a similar
provision that would allow NSLs to be used to gather email
records.
Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, voted against the
proposal and said it "takes a hatchet to important protections
for Americans' liberty."
(Reporting by Dustin Volz)