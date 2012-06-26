(Corrects 1st paragraph to show probe was on four continents,
not arrests.)
* US says sting prevented $205 mln in losses
* US says 411,000 credit, debit numbers compromised
* Sting spanned 4 continents, lasted two-years
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. law enforcement officials
on Tuesday said 24 suspected hackers had been arrested in a
sting operation spanning four continents that targeted online
financial fraud of stolen credit card and bank information.
The two-year investigation, in which FBI agents posed as
hackers on Internet forums, prevented more than $205 million in
losses on over 411,000 compromised consumer credit and debit
cards, U.S. authorities in New York said.
Eleven people were arrested in the United States, the
Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Manhattan U.S.
Attorney's office said. The thirteen others were arrested in
countries spanning from Britain to Japan, the authorities said.
"Clever computer criminals operating behind the supposed
veil of the Internet are still subject to the long arm of the
law," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.
Two people were arrested in the New York area, the
authorities said, and were expected to appear in Manhattan
federal court later on Tuesday. A person familiar with the
matter said earlier on Tuesday that three people have been
arrested in the New York area.
One of the men, Mir Islam, known online as "JoshTheGod," was
charged with trafficking in 50,000 stolen credit card numbers.
Authorities said Islam had admitted to helping emerging hacker
outfit UgNazi, which said it had launched a cyber attack against
the microblogging platform Twitter last week. [ID: nL1E8HLIDA]
A lawyer for Islam did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on the charges.
Joshua Hicks, also known as "OxideDox," was charged with one
count of access device fraud in a criminal complaint unsealed on
Tuesday.
The 24 people arrested were all men and ranged from 18 to
25-years old. Some face up to 40-years or more in prison if
convicted on conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges and access
device fraud charges.
The FBI operation centered around a "carding forum" that it
had secretly created in June 2010, and was in charge of running
unbeknownst to its participants, authorities said.
The forum, called "Carder Profit," was essentially an online
market for registered users to exchange stolen account numbers.
It was shut down in May.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
filed a complaint against Wyndham Worldwide Corp and
three subsidiaries, alleging that the hotel operator
failed to secure customer data.
That failure resulted in the theft of hundreds of thousands
of consumers payment card numbers, which were sent to an
Internet address registered in Russia and $10.6 million in
fraudulent charges, according to the complaint.
The cases are U.S. v Joshua Hicks and U.S. v. Mir Islam,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No
12-1639, 12-1701.
