By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 28 A Pakistani man who
participated in two multimillion-dollar ATM heists targeting
debit card processors was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court on
Friday to 18 months in prison.
Imran Elahi pleaded guilty last year to access device fraud
and conspiracy, largely for his involvement in two precision
strikes: a $9 million heist in 2008 involving RBS WorldPay and a
$14 million hack in 2011 against Fidelity Information Services.
The cybercrimes were strikingly similar to the $45 million
global ATM heist that Brooklyn federal prosecutors revealed last
month, when U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch charged eight defendants
with using stolen debit cards at thousands of automated teller
machines worldwide over a period of hours in a coordinated
attack.
That effort involved MasterCard Inc prepaid debit
cards issued by Bank Muscat of Oman and National Bank of Ras Al
Khaimah PSC, or Rakbank, of the United Arab Emirates.
In court on Friday, prosecutors praised Elahi for
immediately waiving extradition upon his arrest in the
Netherlands last May and agreeing to cooperate with the
government.
Elahi's case was sealed until recently, and details of his
cooperation remain under wraps.
Lynch's office has not indicated whether there is any
connection between Elahi's assistance and the case in May. The
ringleaders of the Middle East heist, and the country in which
they are based, have not been charged or publicly identified by
authorities.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cristina Posa said Elahi had
provided "significant assistance" to investigators. When asked
by U.S. District Judge John Gleeson what sentence seemed
appropriate, she said, "If he was to go home to his family this
weekend, I wouldn't be bothered by it."
In so-called "unlimited operation" heists, like those Elahi
admitted to joining, hackers gain access to the computer systems
of payment processors that handled prepaid debit cards for
various financial institutions and dramatically increase the
available balance and withdrawal limits on a handful of cards.
Co-conspirators in countries around the world then fan out
to ATMs and take out money using the stolen debit card numbers
in a coordinated global operation.
The operations can net cybercrime rings enormous sums of
money in short amounts of time. In the case revealed in May,
"casher crews" were able to withdraw $40 million in just over 10
hours.
Authorities said Elahi was responsible for disseminating the
debit card numbers to casher crews in Mexico and elsewhere.
Between 2005 and 2012, Elahi's activities earned him roughly
$250,000 to $300,000.
All told, Elahi's actions victimized more than 350 financial
institutions, according to the government.
In sentencing Elahi, Gleeson noted his remorse and the aid
he provided to the government. With time served and good
behavior, Elahi could be released almost immediately and sent
back to Pakistan to rejoin his family.