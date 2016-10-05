(In 2nd paragraph, removes name of Justice Dept official and
corrects source for Martin's employer to the New York Times)
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Justice Department
charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government
material, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on
Wednesday.
The Justice Department identified the man as Harold Thomas
Martin, 51, and said he worked as a government contractor. The
New York Times said he worked for Booz Allen Hamilton,
the same consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he
revealed the collection of metadata by the National Security
Agency.
Six documents investigators found in Martin's possession
allegedly contained sensitive intelligence and were produced by
a U.S. government agency in 2014.
"These six documents were produced through sensitive
government sources, methods, and capabilities, which are
critical to a wide variety of national security issues," the
complaint said.
Martin had a top secret national security clearance and the
ability to access U.S. government property that was not
permitted to leave its authorized location, according to the
criminal complaint.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jim Finkle and Susan Heavey;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrea Ricci)