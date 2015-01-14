WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue on Wednesday urged Congress to quickly pass a cybersecurity information sharing bill.

"What happened to Sony can happen to any business," he said in a speech to the Chamber. "Government and the private sector must work together ... We are calling on the Congress to pass a cybersecurity information sharing bill without delay." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey)