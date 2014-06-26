By Alina Selyukh and Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 Fledging cooperation between
the United States and China on fighting cyber crime has ground
to a halt since the recent U.S. indictment of Chinese military
officials on hacking charges, a senior U.S. security official
said on Thursday.
At the same time, there has been no decline in Chinese
hackers' efforts to break into U.S. networks, the official said.
In May, the Justice Department charged five Chinese military
members with hacking the systems of U.S. companies to steal
trade secrets, prompting Beijing to suspend a Sino-U.S. working
group on cyber issues. China denies the charges and has in turn
accused Washington of massive cyber spying.
U.S. and Chinese officials had started working together to
combat certain types of online crime, including money
laundering, child pornography and drug trafficking, the U.S.
official said. But that cooperation has stopped.
"We are in time out," the official told Reuters. "They don't
want to talk to us. Everything is really cold."
Asked whether attempts to hack into U.S. networks that
originate in China had slowed, the official said: "They have
been very active and this hasn't changed a bit."
The new chill underscores the fragility of the efforts to
ease tensions and mutual accusations of hacking and Internet
theft between China and the United States, at the expense of the
security areas where the nations had reached some understanding.
The indictments, the first criminal hacking charge the
United States has filed against specific foreign officials, put
more strain on a complex commercial relationship between the two
economic powers and created new troubles for some U.S.
technology companies doing business in China.
Beijing has responded with a promise to investigate all U.S.
providers of important IT products and services, though it has
not specified the move was a direct retaliation.
Chinese state media has also lashed out, without indicating
a connection, at U.S. firms including Google, Apple
, Yahoo, Cisco Systems, Microsoft
and Facebook with allegations of spying and
stealing secrets.
The charges added to the existing tensions stemming from
revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden of vast U.S. Internet surveillance.
Some technology executives have privately complained about
the lack of warning from the U.S. Justice Department. The U.S.
official said only "a small group" was informed about the
indictments ahead of time.
Though unlikely to result in arrests, U.S. observers saw the
charges as an aggressive move to thwart the theft of trade
secrets. Max Baucus, the new U.S. ambassador to China, called
Chinese cyber espionage a threat to U.S. national security in
his first major public address on Wednesday.
"We will continue to use diplomatic and legal means to make
clear that this type of behavior must stop," Baucus said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Doina Chiacu in Washington;
Editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie Adler)