WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would make it easier for private companies to share information about cybersecurity threats with the government without fear of lawsuits.

The vote was 307-116 in favor of the measure, which passed after a series of high-profile cyber attacks on Sony Pictures Entertainment, Target and other U.S. corporations. Several previous bills addressing the issue had failed.

The bill must be approved by the U.S. Senate before it can be sent to President Barack Obama to sign into law. A similar measure was passed by a 14-1 vote in the Senate Intelligence Committee, and supporters say they expect strong bipartisan support in the full Senate as well.

The Obama administration said on Tuesday it had some concerns about the bill but supported its passage and believed it could be fixed as the legislation is finalized in Congress.

