By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
began debating a long-delayed bill that would make it easier for
corporations to share information about cyber attacks with each
other or the government without concern about lawsuits.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the
Senate could pass the bill within days. "We intend to pass the
cyber security bill," he told reporters, "hopefully by early
next week."
The House of Representatives passed its version of the
Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) in April with
strong support from both Republicans and Democrats.
Dozens of industry and business groups, including the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, back the legislation, saying it will help
encourage companies and the government to share information that
might help thwart high-profile cyber attacks like those on Sony
Pictures Entertainment, Target and Anthem.
However, a few lawmakers - including Republican Senator Rand
Paul and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden - have come out against
it. Several big tech companies also oppose it, arguing that it
fails to protect users' privacy and does too little to prevent
cyber attacks.
The Computer and Communications Industry Association, a
trade group representing Facebook, Google and other major tech
firms, last week said it opposed CISA as it is currently
written. Twitter said on Tuesday it cannot support CISA in its
current form.
Senators have offered more than 20 amendments to the bill.
Separately on Tuesday, the top Republican and Democrat on
the Senate Intelligence Committee issued a "fact sheet"
defending it, dismissing contentions that it would allow
government surveillance.
"It's time to take action to keep Americans safe and to
reinforce our defenses against adversaries that we cannot see
before we fall further behind on this new battlefront," Senator
Richard Burr, the Republican committee chairman, said in a
statement.
The committee approved the measure 14-1 in March.
Any version of CISA passed by the Senate would have to be
reconciled with the House bill before it could be sent to the
White House for President Barack Obama to sign into law.
