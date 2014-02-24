WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder, citing the recent massive data theft at retailer Target
Corp, urged Congress on Monday to enact a national
standard for notifying consumers about such breaches.
"This would empower the American people to protect
themselves if they are at risk of identity theft," Holder said
in a statement urging congressional action. "It would enable law
enforcement to better investigate these crimes - and hold
compromised entities accountable when they fail to keep
sensitive information safe."
Data thefts at Target and luxury retailer Neiman Marcus
Group LLC have rekindled enthusiasm in Congress for
a single federal law on how customers should be notified about
such breaches. But those efforts face the same roadblock as in
the past: dozens of overlapping state laws are already in place.
Federal laws regulate how specific industries, such as banks
and hospitals, handle compromised data security, but other kinds
of companies, including retailers, face no such uniform
standard.
Instead, 46 states and the District of Columbia have passed
their own laws that tell companies when and how consumers have
to be alerted to data breaches and what qualifies as a breach.
Negotiations over fitting state standards under an umbrella
federal law therefore face a tug of war among companies,
consumer advocates and state authorities.
The National Retail Federation in a January letter to
Congress restated its decade-old position in favor of a
nationwide standard that would pre-empt state rules.
But some state attorneys general worry that federal
standards would dilute their power to pursue violators.
Saying that data breaches "are becoming all too common,"
Holder said Justice Department officials were working closely
with the FBI and prosecutors to combat cyber criminals.
"It's time for leaders in Washington to provide the tools we
need to do even more," he added, urging Congress "to create a
strong, national standard for quickly alerting consumers whose
information may be compromised."