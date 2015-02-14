(Adds Obama interview with Re/code website, paragraphs 6, 9 and
By Jeff Mason and Joseph Menn
PALO ALTO, Calif. Feb 13 President Barack Obama
asked U.S. executives on Friday for closer cooperation in
defending against hackers after high-profile attacks on
companies like Sony that exposed weaknesses in
America's cyber defenses.
Speaking at Stanford University, Obama told Silicon Valley
and financial services CEOs that they needed to share more
information more quickly both with each other and with his
administration.
"Government cannot do this alone. But the fact is that the
private sector can't do it alone either because it's government
that often has the latest information on new threats," he told a
gathering of CEOs.
Obama has moved cybersecurity toward the top of his 2015
agenda after the recent breaches but senior figures from the
tech world who are at odds with the administration over
government surveillance stayed away from his speech.
The Sony attack was particularly worrying for U.S.
officials, who blamed North Korea for stealing data,
debilitating computers and pressuring the studio to halt the
release of "The Interview," a satirical film about leader Kim
Jong Un.
Obama, in an interview with tech news website Re/code, said
the Sony attack was especially worrisome because "it's not as if
North Korea is particularly good as this." The president added
that China and Russia are "very good" and Iran is "good" at
cyberattacks.
"There's only one way to defend America from these cyber
threats and that is through government and industry working
together, sharing appropriate information as true partners,"
Obama said in his speech.
He met privately with a small group of business leaders in
Silicon Valley to try to mend fences with tech companies still
smarting over damage to their businesses when government
surveillance practices were exposed by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Obama acknowledged in the Re/code interview that the Snowden
disclosures "were really harmful in terms of the trust between
the government and many of these companies, in part because it
had an impact on their bottom lines."
Upset about the lack of reforms to surveillance programs,
the CEOs of Google Inc, Facebook Inc and Yahoo
Inc stayed away from Friday's conference.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook gave an address
and CEOs from PayPal, Intel Corporation, Visa
and other financial services companies attended.
Cook warned about unspecified threats to privacy.
"We still live in a world where not all people are treated
equally. Too many people are not free to practice their
religion, or speak their mind, or love who they choose," Cook
said. "If those of us in positions of responsibility fail to do
everything in our power to protect the right to privacy, we risk
far more than money ... we risk our way of life."
In his Re/code interview, Obama said Europe's concern about
privacy for users of Facebook and Google are "more commercially
driven than anything else." He said European companies that
"can't compete with ours" are using the issue to try to put up
"roadblocks" for U.S. tech firms.
MALICIOUS ACTIVITY
American Express Co CEO Kenneth Chenault said there
was ample room for improving cooperation against hacking.
Though the card issuer scans constantly for threats,
Chenault said only 5 percent of the cases the company finds are
already the subject of warnings from other members in the
financial sector's well-regarded Information Sharing and
Analysis Center. Only 1 percent of the threats has already been
flagged by the federal government.
"Information-sharing may be the single highest-impact,
lowest-cost and fastest way to implement capabilities we have in
hand as a nation to accelerate our overall defense," Chenault
said.
The White House wants businesses to exchange more
information about any attacks as rapidly as possible.
While at Stanford, Obama signed an executive order aimed
making that happen by promoting hubs where companies can share
information with each other and with the Department of Homeland
Security.
If emails hit employees at one company with a link to a
website loaded with code that can give hackers access to the
network, that company should feel free to warn its competitors
without worrying about antitrust or privacy rules, the White
House argues.
The administration would like to automate the process as
much as possible, so that machines would be informed what
malicious websites or email addresses to block within minutes.
"The information we want to be moving is the information on
things that actually indicate malicious activity. And so that's
malware indicators, that's indicators of compromise, that's bad
IP addresses," Michael Daniel, the White House's cybersecurity
coordinator, told reporters.
Obama's executive order is one step in a long effort to make
companies as well as privacy and consumer advocates more
comfortable with proposed legislation that would offer firms
protection from being sued for handing over customer information
to the government.
Some executives said cybersecurity issues were leading to
greater fragmentation of global business, and that the private
sector could not overcome that without more serious discussion
between governments.
"There's a protectionism developing," said Bank of America
CEO Brian Moynihan. "You've got to store the data here, you've
got to use these providers."
