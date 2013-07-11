SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 Microsoft Corp
worked closely with U.S. intelligence services to help them
intercept users' communications, including letting the National
Security Agency circumvent email encryption, the Guardian
reported on Thursday.
Citing top-secret documents provided by former U.S. spy
contractor Edward Snowden, the UK newspaper said Microsoft
worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the NSA to
ease access via Prism - an intelligence-gathering program
uncovered by the Guardian last month - to cloud storage service
SkyDrive.
Microsoft also helped the Prism program collect video and
audio of conversations conducted via Skype, Microsoft's online
chat service, the newspaper added.
Microsoft had previously said it did not provide the NSA
direct access to users' information. On Thursday, it repeated
that it provides customer data only in response to lawful
government requests.
"To be clear, Microsoft does not provide any government with
blanket or direct access to SkyDrive, Outlook.com, Skype or any
Microsoft product," the company said in a statement on its
website.
Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft had
all publicly urged U.S. authorities to allow them to reveal the
number and scope of the surveillance requests after documents
leaked to the Washington Post and the Guardian suggested they
had given the government "direct access" to their computers as
part of the NSA's Prism program.
The disclosures have triggered widespread concern and
congressional hearings about the scope and extent of the
information-gathering.