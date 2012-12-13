(Corrects paragraph 23 to read "3,000 new customers a day")
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 13 When the Israeli army and
Hamas trade virtual blows in cyberspace, or when hacker groups
like Anonymous rise from the digital ether, or when WikiLeaks
dumps a trove of classified documents, some see a lawless
Internet.
But Matthew Prince, chief executive at CloudFlare, a
little-known Internet start-up that serves some of the Web's
most controversial characters, sees a business opportunity.
Founded in 2010, CloudFlare markets itself as an Internet
intermediary that shields websites from distributed
denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks, the crude but effective
weapon that hackers use to bludgeon websites until they go dark.
The 40-person company claims to route up to 5 percent of all
Internet traffic through its global network.
Prince calls his company the "Switzerland" of cyberspace -
assiduously neutral and open to all comers. But just as
companies like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook have faced
profound questions about the balance between free speech and
openness on the Internet and national security and law
enforcement concerns, CloudFlare's business has posed another
thorny question: what kinds of services, if any, should an
American company be allowed to offer designated terrorists and
cyber criminals?
CloudFlare's unusual position at the heart of this debate
came to the fore last month, when the Israel Defense Forces
sought help from CloudFlare after its website was struck by
attackers based in Gaza. The IDF was turning to the same company
that provides those services to Hamas and the al-Quds Brigades,
according to publicly searchable domain information. Both Hamas
and al-Quds, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad,
are designated by the United States as terrorist groups.
Under the USA Patriot Act, U.S. firms are forbidden from
providing "material support" to groups deemed foreign terrorist
organizations. But what constitutes material support - like many
other facets of the law itself - has been subject to intense
debate.
CloudFlare's dealings have attracted heated criticism in the
blogosphere from both Israelis and Palestinians, but Prince
defended his company as a champion of free speech.
"Both sides have an absolute right to tell their story,"
said Prince, a 38-year old former lawyer. "We're not providing
material support for anybody. We're not sending money, or
helping people arm themselves."
Prince noted that his company only provides defensive
capabilities that enable websites to stay online.
"We can't be sitting in a role where we decide what is good
or what is bad based on our own personal biases," he said.
"That's a huge slippery slope."
Many U.S. agencies are customers, but so is WikiLeaks, the
whistle-blowing organization. CloudFlare has consulted for many
Wall Street institutions, yet also protects Anonymous, the
"hacktivist" group associated with the Occupy movement.
Prince's stance could be tested at a time when some
lawmakers in the United States and Europe, armed with evidence
that militant groups rely on the Web for critical operations and
recruitment purposes, have pressured Internet companies to
censor content or cut off customers.
Last month, conservative political lobbies, as well as seven
lawmakers led by Ted Poe, a Republican from Texas, urged the FBI
to shut down the Hamas Twitter account. The account remains
active; Twitter declined to comment.
MATERIAL SUPPORT
Although it has never prosecuted an Internet company under
the Patriot Act, the government's use of the material support
argument has steadily risen since 2006. Since Sept. 11, 2001,
more than 260 cases have been charged under the provision,
according to Fordham Law School's Terrorism Trends database.
Catherine Lotrionte, the director of Georgetown University's
Institute for Law, Science and Global Security and a former
Central Intelligence Agency lawyer, argued that Internet
companies should be more closely regulated.
"Material support includes web services," Lotrionte said.
"Denying them services makes it more costly for the terrorists.
You're cornering them."
But others have warned that an aggressive government
approach would have a chilling effect on free speech.
"We're resurrecting the kind of broad-brush approaches we
used in the McCarthy era," said David Cole, who represented the
Humanitarian Law Project, a non-profit organization that was
charged by the Justice Department for teaching law to the
Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated by the United
States as a terrorist group. The group took its case to the
Supreme Court but lost in 2010.
The material support law is vague and ill-crafted, to the
point where basic telecom providers, for instance, could be
found guilty by association if a terrorist logs onto the Web to
plot an attack, Cole said.
In that case, he asked, "Do we really think that AT&T or
Google should be held accountable?"
CloudFlare said it has not been contacted about its services
by the U.S. government. Spokespeople for Hamas and the
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, told Reuters they contracted a
cyber-security company in Gaza that out-sources work to foreign
companies, but declined to comment further. The IDF confirmed it
had hired CloudFlare, but declined to discuss "internal
security" matters.
CloudFlare offers many of its services for free, but the
company says websites seeking advanced protection and features
can see their bill rise to more than $3,000 a month. Prince
declined to discuss the business arrangements with specific
customers.
While not yet profitable, CloudFlare has more than doubled
its revenue in the past four months, according to Prince, and is
picking up 3,000 new customers a day. The company has raked in
more than $22 million from venture capital firms including New
Enterprise Associates, Venrock and Pelion Venture Partners.
Prince, a Midwestern native with mussed brown hair who holds
a law degree from the University of Chicago, said he has a track
record of working on the right side of the law.
A decade ago, Prince provided free legal aid to Spamhaus, an
international group that tracked email spammers and identity
thieves. He went on to create Project Honey Pot, an open source
spam-tracking endeavor that turned over findings to police.
Prince's latest company, CloudFlare, has been hailed by
groups such as the Committee to Protect Journalists for
protecting speech. Another client, the World Economic Forum,
named CloudFlare among its 2012 "technology pioneers" for its
work. But it also owes its profile to its most controversial
customers.
CloudFlare has served 4Chan, the online messaging community
that spawned Anonymous. LulzSec, the hacker group best known for
targeting Sony Corp, is another customer. And since last May,
the company has propped up WikiLeaks after a vigilante hacker
group crashed the document repository.
Last year, members of the hacker collective UgNazi, whose
exploits include pilfering user account information from eBay
and crashing the CIA.gov website, broke into Prince's
cell phone and email accounts.
"It was a personal affront," Prince said. "But we never
kicked them off either."
Prince said CloudFlare would comply with a valid court order
to remove a customer, but that the Federal Bureau of
Investigation has never requested a takedown. The company has
agreed to turn over information to authorities on "exceedingly
rare" occasions, he acknowledged, declining to elaborate.
"Any company that doesn't do that won't be in business
long," Prince said. But in an email, he added: "We have a deep
and abiding respect for our users' privacy, disclose to our
users whenever possible if we are ordered to turn over
information and would fight an order that we believed was not
proper."
Juliannne Sohn, an FBI spokeswoman, declined to comment.
Michael Sussmann, a former Justice Department lawyer who
prosecuted computer crimes, said U.S. law enforcement agencies
may in fact prefer that the Web's most wanted are parked behind
CloudFlare rather than a foreign service over which they have no
jurisdiction.
Federal investigators "want to gather information from as
many sources as they can, and they're happy to get it," Sussmann
said.
In an era of rampant cyber warfare, Prince acknowledged he
is something of a war profiteer, but with a wrinkle.
"We're not selling bullets," he said. "We're selling flak
jackets."
(Reporting By Gerry Shih in San Francisco and Nidal al-Mughrabi
in Gaza; editing by Jonathan Weber and Claudia Parsons)