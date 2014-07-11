Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it suspended trading in shares of over-the-counter stock CYNK Technology Corp for two weeks.
In an emailed release, the SEC said it suspended shares "because of concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace and potentially manipulative transactions in CYNK's common stock."
The suspension follows a similar move by FINRA, after the shares of the company jumped from six cents in early June to a closing price of $13.90 on Thursday, despite having no revenue. The Nevada corporation has a business address in Belize City, Belize, and its business description says it is a "development stage" company. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.