By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 21
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Demolition crews on
Friday began work on the biggest dam removal in California, a
project aimed at protecting homes threatened by the aging,
obsolete structure and restoring spawning grounds for native
trout.
Plans call for the 94-year-old San Clemente Dam, built on
the Carmel River about 120 miles (190 km) south of San
Francisco, to be torn down in stages over three years, followed
by rerouting of the river around the dam site and wildlife
restoration.
"In 10 years, when you come to the site, you won't be able
to tell there was a dam there," said Jeff Szytel, founder of
contractor Water Systems Consulting, who is overseeing the
project.
The demolition is part of a larger safety and restoration
effort that will include removal of a smaller dam downstream
from San Clemente and recycling of sediment that has built up in
the reservoir behind the dam.
The dam was designed to divert Carmel River water to the
Monterey Peninsula, but with the reservoir nearly filled with
silt that purpose is now carried out through groundwater
pumping.
The 106-foot-tall (32-metre-tall) concrete arch dam was
deemed seismically unsafe in the early 1990s by the California
Department of Water Resources, which concluded that roughly
1,500 homes and public buildings downstream were vulnerable in
the event of a major flood or earthquake.
The San Clemente is roughly twice as high as the
55-foot-tall (17-metre-tall) dam dismantled in the early 1970s
near the northern California coastal town of Eureka, the largest
previously removed in the state, Szytel said.
Tearing down the San Clemente Dam will enable the reopening
of 25 miles (40 km) of creeks and tributaries in the Carmel
River watershed, allowing Central California Coast steelhead
trout, listed as a threatened species, to return to native
spawning areas.
The project's cost, estimated at $84 million including
wildlife restoration, will be shared between the dam's current
owners, the state and federal government.
Groundbreaking on the San Clemente removal follows federal
recommendations to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Klamath
River in Oregon and California to resolve water allocation
disputes and restore habitats for Coho salmon and other fish.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Mohammad Zargham)