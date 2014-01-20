SEATTLE Jan 20 In a decade with the Drug
Enforcement Administration, Patrick Moen rose to supervise a
team of agents busting methamphetamine and heroin rings in
Oregon - before giving it all up to join the nascent legal
marijuana industry in nearby Washington state.
In November, the former federal drug agent quit his post to
work for a marijuana industry investment firm, and says he
relishes getting in on the ground floor of a burgeoning industry
he was once sworn to annihilate.
As managing director of compliance and senior counsel for
Seattle-based Privateer Holdings, Moen has added his name to a
small but growing list of individuals with unlikely backgrounds
who have joined or thrown their support behind state-sanctioned
marijuana enterprises.
In Oregon, another former Portland-based DEA agent, Paul
Schmidt, who retired from the agency in 2010, recently set up
shop as a consultant to medical cannabis businesses after
working as a state inspector of medical pot dispensaries in
Colorado.
Last year, former Mexican president Vicente Fox visited
Seattle to trumpet support for a pot firm fronted by former
Microsoft executive Jamen Shively. The Seattle police department
is weighing whether to allow officers to moonlight as security
guards at pot shops slated to open later this year.
Moen, whose jump has been criticized by his former boss at
the DEA, said that even as his profile within the agency rose,
he nursed a growing sense that the marijuana cases he worked,
and the laws underpinning them, were wrongheaded.
Moen says he is working to foster a reputable pot industry
that will hasten an end to the drug's prohibition and allow the
DEA to sharpen its focus on drugs that are truly harmful.
"I saw this as an amazing opportunity to be a part of the
team that's helping to create this industry, " Moen, 36, told
Reuters. "I don't really feel like it's the other side."
While marijuana remains illegal under federal law, some 20
states and Washington, D.C., allow for its medical use. In 2012,
voters in Washington state and Colorado became the first to
legalize adult recreational use of the drug.
Colorado and Washington state have fed the momentum for pot
liberalization efforts elsewhere, with a legalization measure
likely to go before Alaska voters in August and activists in
Oregon collecting signatures to get a similar initiative on that
state's November ballot.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced in August it
wouldn't interfere with state efforts to regulate and tax
marijuana provided they're able to meet a set of requirements
that include keeping it away from children and restricting its
flow into other states.
EVOLVING VIEWS
Over the summer, Moen arranged to meet Privateer Chief
Executive Officer Brendan Kennedy in a Portland coffee shop,
where he gave Kennedy his DEA business card before passing him
an envelope. Kennedy feared it contained a subpoena but was
relieved to instead find enclosed a copy of Moen's resume, the
CEO said.
Colorado this month allowed stores to begin selling weed, a
step that is months away in Washington state. These
developments, coupled with Moen's own evolving views, made a
once unfathomable career shift a possibility, he said.
Among his current assignments, Moen is helping Privateer
avoid legal pitfalls as it pushes into the cultivation of
medical weed in Canada - a significant leap for a firm that has
until recently invested solely in enterprises on the fringes of
the marijuana trade.
The pay and benefits of his new job are "close to a wash"
with his previous position, Moen says, but include stock options
in a company aiming to become an industry cornerstone.
Moen's value to Privateer likely will come in guiding the
company on how to steer clear of activities that raise red flags
with federal authorities, said Hilary Bricken, a Seattle-based
marijuana business lawyer.
"It's extremely ironic," she said. "You go from cracking
skulls to supporting the very effort that you once vowed to
entirely destroy."
Seattle-based DEA Special Agent in Charge Matthew G. Barnes,
the top-ranking DEA official in the Pacific Northwest, called
Moen's career change an act of abandonment.
"It is disappointing when law enforcement officers, sworn
to uphold the laws of the United States with honor, courage and
integrity, abandon their commitment to work in an industry
involved in trafficking marijuana," Barnes told Reuters in a
statement.
Underscoring the divide between the DEA and an emerging pot
industry sanctioned by states, the agency's chief of operations,
James Capra, on Wednesday denounced the movement toward ending
pot prohibition at a U.S. Senate hearing as "reckless and
irresponsible."
But Moen said not all his former colleagues have reacted
negatively to his move.
"I've gotten a lot of support from former colleagues," Moen
said. "I wasn't sure how guys were going to react and it's been
really great."
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Cynthia Johnston and Ken Wills)