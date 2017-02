WASHINGTON Nov 21 The co-chairs of the U.S. Congress "super committee" will announce that their panel has failed to reach a deal on at least $1.2 trillion in deficit reductions, a senior congressional aide said on Monday.

The co-chairs, Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling and Democratic Senator Patty Murray, are expected to release their written statement soon, aides said.

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Will Dunham)