By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A slew of challenging
choices confronts a special deficit-reduction committee in
Congress, but one of the most significant yet least understood
question is what is the starting point.
In budget parlance, it is a matter of which "baseline" or
measuring stick the 12-member "super committee" will use to
assess just how much deficit reduction it is achieving.
The question may be a bit arcane for the average person but
the answer does not just matter to bean counters. It could
significantly alter the amount of spending cuts or tax
increases required for any deal.
"It's certainly going to matter because that's the
framework for analyzing all of the options that are coming
forward," said Alex Brill, a research fellow at the
conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute.
The bipartisan super committee is just starting its search
for at least $1.2 trillion in government savings over 10 years.
If a majority of the panel cannot agree on a plan by Nov. 23,
deep spending cuts to domestic and military programs would be
triggered, beginning in 2013.
The outcome will have far-reaching implications for global
financial markets as a lackluster result could contribute to
another downgrade of the U.S. credit rating. That would be on
the heels of Standard and Poor's decision last month to end
America's top-notch AAA rating following a long battle in
Washington over the U.S. borrowing limit.
In the run-up to S&P's move in early August, budget
baselines were fleetingly in the spotlight when the
credit-rating agency quizzed government budget analysts over
the baseline that was used to certify the $917 billion in
deficit cuts that were part of a debt limit increase bill.
When talking about deficit reduction, the question always
revolves around savings from what? Is it savings compared to
current law? Or, is it savings that also take into account the
policies that have not yet been enacted law but everyone knows
will be and will change the bottom line?
At the first super committee hearing on Tuesday, Republican
Senator Rob Portman, a former White House budget director,
highlighted his concerns over scorekeeping rules, saying "these
are going to matter greatly in our work."
Some congressional aides have suggested that establishing a
baseline might be one of the early decisions the super
committee makes. Others worry that an early fight over it could
poison the atmosphere for the rest of the negotiations.
James Horney, a fiscal policy expert with the Center on
Budget and Policy Priorities, said, "The baseline is a very
charged thing." While super committee talks could be easier if
the baseline is set at the start of the process, "it might be
that's something that gets decided along the way," he said.
ALTERNATE REALITIES
Why does it matter? Here are some examples:
The Alternative Minimum Tax, originally aimed at ensuring
the wealthiest pay taxes, now theoretically affects higher
earners in the middle class because the law provides no
inflation adjustment.
No member of Congress wants to nail 30 million middle-class
voters with a steeper tax, so they have been passing short-term
AMT exemptions.
Current law rightly assumes those temporary exemptions will
expire, so analysts in turn must assume that billions of
dollars in additional revenues will be collected once that
happens. But the rub is that they know Congress is not likely
to let that happen.
So if the super committee wants to accept reality and
assume the middle class will continue to dodge the AMT bullet,
that means there are tens of billions of dollars in lost
revenues that they have to take into account in their $1.2
trillion deficit-reduction effort.
If they don't acknowledge the political reality, they have
in effect achieved those billions in savings without breaking a
sweat -- and would be in keeping with current law.
Similarly, current law calls for 30 percent cuts soon in
payments to doctors participating in the Medicare healthcare
program for the elderly, Horney noted. James Horney, a fiscal
policy expert with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
But fearing that those doctors would just drop out of the
program rather than suffer the pay cuts, Congress has been
doing regular fixes to stave off the cuts.
Again, should the super committee use current law and
assume around $300 billion in deficit savings over 10 years
from the lower payments to doctors, or should it face up to
political realities, assuming the $300 billion will never
materialize, thus making for a tougher spending-cut path.
And the same goes for how to count ongoing war costs,
Horney said. Should the super committee use a baseline that
looks at annual spending in Iraq and Afghanistan, or should it
use one that assumes combat troops will withdraw, as President
Barack Obama intends, making for less Pentagon spending.
Democrats' embrace of the lower spending during the budget
debate this summer drew criticisms from Republicans, who
accused them of claiming false savings.
