WASHINGTON Oct 20 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a group of U.S. senators on Thursday that the debt crisis in Greece and Europe is having an impact on the U.S. economy, according Senator Richard Durbin.

Durbin, who attended the closed-door meeting that Senate Democrats had with Bernanke, told reporters that the U.S. central bank chief described the situation as worrisome. Durbin said Bernanke told the group it "impacts our economy." (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai, Editing by Sandra Maler)