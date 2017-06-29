BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
WASHINGTON, June 29 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see:
(Washington economics team)
* BVF Partners LP reports 5.5 percent passive stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc as of June 19 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2trugL5] Further company coverage:
* Files for shelf offering of up to $150 million of common units - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sXRRSm] Further company coverage: