BRIEF-Cott announces intention to offer $650 mln of senior notes
* Cott announces intention to offer $650 million of senior notes
WASHINGTON Feb 11 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 64-day cash management bills see:
* Cott announces intention to offer $650 million of senior notes
SAO PAULO, March 6 The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Monday even after the central bank intervened to support the ailing currency. The central bank sold $1 billion worth of a new peso hedge instrument similar to non-deliverable forwards. Total demand for the new instruments was $2.075 billion, the bank said. It had announced last month that it would sell up to $20 billion in currency hedges to shore up the peso, which has been battered by U.S. President Donald Trump'
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological levels * Hungary central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's PKO earnings rise by less than expected (Adds further fall of Polish bank stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank cut more of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy's responsibilities, while Poland's zloty retreated further against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly negative even though th