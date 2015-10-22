(Adds details, background)
Oct 22 The U.S. Treasury Department said on
Thursday it will stick to its scheduled sales of three-month and
six-month debt on Monday after it earlier postponed a two-year
fixed-rate note auction due to debt ceiling concerns.
The Treasury said it will sell $26 billion worth of
three-month bills and $26 billion worth of
six-month bills, which were the same amounts it
auctioned on Monday.
The Treasury also left alone its planned offering of
two-year floating-rate notes and five-year and seven-year
fixed-rate debt next week.
"Due to debt ceiling constraints, there is a risk that
Treasury would not be able to settle the 2-year note on Monday,
November 2, 2015," the Treasury said in a statement.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government will likely
exhaust its legal borrowing limit, currently at $18.1 trillion,
by Nov. 3. Analysts projected the Treasury will not have enough
cash to meet its debt obligations in mid-November.
Interest rates on T-bills that mature in November jumped
early this week. The T-bill issue due on Nov. 12
rose to 0.175 percent on Monday, which was the highest rate on
this bill maturity in two years.
