Oct 22 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will stick to its scheduled sales of three-month and six-month debt on Monday after it earlier postponed a two-year fixed-rate note auction due to debt ceiling concerns.

The Treasury said it will sell $26 billion worth of three-month bills and $26 billion worth of six-month bills, which were the same amounts it auctioned on Monday.

The Treasury also left alone its planned offering of two-year floating-rate notes and five-year and seven-year fixed-rate debt next week.

"Due to debt ceiling constraints, there is a risk that Treasury would not be able to settle the 2-year note on Monday, November 2, 2015," the Treasury said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government will likely exhaust its legal borrowing limit, currently at $18.1 trillion, by Nov. 3. Analysts projected the Treasury will not have enough cash to meet its debt obligations in mid-November.

Interest rates on T-bills that mature in November jumped early this week. The T-bill issue due on Nov. 12 rose to 0.175 percent on Monday, which was the highest rate on this bill maturity in two years.

