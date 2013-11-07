BRIEF-Toll Brothers prices $300 million of senior notes
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
WASHINGTON Nov 7 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
52-week bills
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized senior secured notes offering