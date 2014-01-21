BRIEF-Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement
* Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement
WASHINGTON Jan 21 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
* Aphria issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreement
BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's president and senior lawmakers were unwavering in their support for a major pension reform on Wednesday despite nationwide protests against the proposal and the dramatic expansion of a graft probe threatening the ruling coalition.
WASHINGTON, March 15 A budget proposal to be released by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday includes deep cuts for the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency as his administration seeks to raise military spending, the New York Times said on Wednesday.