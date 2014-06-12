US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.