UPDATE 5-India unveils budget for recovery, and the poor, after cash crackdown
* India to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure, poverty
WASHINGTON Aug 11 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see:
3-month bills
6-month bills
(Washington economics team)
* India to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure, poverty
LONDON, Feb 1 World stocks made their first gain in five days on Wednesday as the dollar steadied from turbulence after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv