Brazil's Itaú sees sharp provision drop, scant loan book growth
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
WASHINGTON Aug 15 For details of the U.S. Treasury's upcoming auction of 4-week bills, see: here
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
* Expect slower loan growth in 2017 for sub-saharan banks, as well as greater caution from banks
ABUJA, Feb 7 Nigeria is targeting economic growth of at least 7 percent by 2020, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to lift the country out of its first recession in 25 years.