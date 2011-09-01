DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills and 8-day cash management bills, see:
13-WEEK BILLS: here
26-WEEK BILLS: here
8-DAY CASH BILLS: here
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Thursday the U.S. territory would make a $1.4 million interest payment on constitutionally backed bonds by drawing on so-called "clawback" money deposited at Banco Popular.
* The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces expiration and results of exchange offer for 6.000% senior notes due 2023