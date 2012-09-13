BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 - For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
52-week bills
* Trex Company announces fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 results
* Net income is expected to be between $0.04 and $0.06 per diluted share for q1 2017