From politics to policy: bond markets count down to ECB
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
ANKARA, March 6 Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 When Uber Technologies Inc was raising venture capital in 2013, it was one of the hottest deals around – and no one was more eager to write a check than Bill Maris and David Krane of Google's venture capital arm.