BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
WASHINGTON Oct 15 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.