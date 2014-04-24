UPDATE 2-High-grade euro zone bonds sell off as French debate soothes nerves
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through)
WASHINGTON, April 24 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 52-week bills next week, see:
(Washington economics newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through)
* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth in 2017
LONDON, March 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was important not to overreact to economic data for a single month after figures showed earlier on Tuesday that inflation rose by more than expected in February.