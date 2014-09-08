BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut's series 2017A and B general obligation bonds rated 'AA-' with a negative outlook
March 20 S&P on Connecticut's series 2017A and B general obligation bonds
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
March 20 S&P on Connecticut's series 2017A and B general obligation bonds
March 20 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which is in the throes of a proxy battle with Arconic Inc , demanded on Monday an independent review of the company's voting agreement with private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners.
* Co, Cerberus agreed to expand amount of allowable one-time charges incurred after February 26, 2016 from $28.1 million to $38.0 million