UPDATE 1-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
WASHINGTON Nov 26 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
here (Washington economics newsroom)
ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 18 Nicola Sturgeon will press on with plans to hold a new Scottish independence referendum and said on Saturday that a continued refusal by Britain's prime minister to discuss the matter would "shatter beyond repair" the United Kingdom's constitutional structure.
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.