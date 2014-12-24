CEE MARKETS-Czech bonds mixed ahead of auction, bucking regional gains

* Czech bonds mixed before auction, abundant supply is seen * Czech crown retreats in forward contracts implied rates * Polish equities lead retreat amid doubt over Trump stimulus * Leu continues to trade near multi-year lows By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 22 Central European government bond yields and stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as doubts grew over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to stimulate the economy.