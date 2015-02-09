FOREX-Dollar hovers near 1-week high, buoyed by euro weakness
* Prospects of ECB moving away from easy policy tempered for now
WASHINGTON Feb 9 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: here (Washington economics newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Prospects of ECB moving away from easy policy tempered for now
BRASILIA, March 29 The Brazilian government on Wednesday enacted a bigger spending freeze than anticipated while keeping tax hikes to a minimum as it seeks to reach a fiscal deficit target key to regaining the country's investment-grade rating.