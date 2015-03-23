South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
WASHINGTON, March 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: here (Washington economics newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth