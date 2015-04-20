DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27

Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MARCH 27 MADRID - Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet speaks in Madrid - 1300 GMT. NEW DELHI - Global Business Summit (to March 28). MADRID - Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak before the Global Interdependence Center "2017 Central Banking Series: Madrid". FRANKFURT - Short speech by Chair of the Supervisory B