BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
WASHINGTON May 21 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
52-week bills
here (Washington economics newsroom)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption