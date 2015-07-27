GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
WASHINGTON, July 27 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: here (Washington economics newsroom)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares of China Southern Airlines are set to open up 5.3 percent on Monday after the Chinese carrier said it was negotiating a potential strategic tie-up with American Airlines .