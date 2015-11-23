CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil falls, risk appetite recedes

(Adds analysts comments and details on stocks, Bank of Canada's business outlook survey and background and updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3386, or 74.70 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since March 29 at C$1.3400 * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 3 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, surrendering last week's gains as oil fell and risk appetite receded. U.S.