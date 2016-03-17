TREASURIES-Geopolitical worries stoke U.S. bond rally

* Possible U.S. military moves seen stymieing fiscal stimulus * U.S. 30-year yield touches lowest level since January * U.S. sells $20 billion 10-year notes to soft demand (Recast, update market action, add quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. government debt market rallied on Tuesday with the 30-year yield touching near three-month lows as fresh concerns about the French presidential election and possible U.S. military action against Syria and No