BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
WASHINGTON, April 21 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills here
26-week bills here
52-week bills here
(Washington economics newsroom)
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
LONDON, April 7 Following are highlights from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.